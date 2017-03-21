PAVmed Names Medical Device Industry Veteran Dennis M. McGrath as Chief Financial Officer
Mr. McGrath brings over thirty years of corporate finance and executive experience to PAVmed, spanning both entrepreneurial and public company settings. Since 2000, Mr. McGrath has served in multiple executive leadership roles at PhotoMedex, Inc. , a global skin health medical device company, most recently as President and Chief Financial Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Investor
|128
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC