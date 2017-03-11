Numeric Investors LLC Takes Position in ScanSource, Inc.
Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.
