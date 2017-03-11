Numeric Investors LLC Takes Position ...

Numeric Investors LLC Takes Position in ScanSource, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 13 hr Investor 125
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC