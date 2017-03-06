NEC Energy Solutions to build, operat...

NEC Energy Solutions to build, operate 50MW of grid energy storage...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 6 : NEC Energy Solutions, Inc. , a subsidiary of NEC Corporation , announced today that it has contracted a total of 50MW of energy storage projects with VLC Energy, a new joint venture company created by Low Carbon, a renewable energy investment company, and VPI Immingham, owner of one of the largest combined heat and power plants in Europe and part of the Vitol Group. The projects, which include a 40MW facility in Glassenbury, UK and a 10MW installation in Cleator, UK will be the largest portfolio of battery sites connected to the National Grid once operational later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 10 min Human 120
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,741 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC