NEC Energy Solutions to build, operate 50MW of grid energy storage...
Tokyo [Japan], Mar 6 : NEC Energy Solutions, Inc. , a subsidiary of NEC Corporation , announced today that it has contracted a total of 50MW of energy storage projects with VLC Energy, a new joint venture company created by Low Carbon, a renewable energy investment company, and VPI Immingham, owner of one of the largest combined heat and power plants in Europe and part of the Vitol Group. The projects, which include a 40MW facility in Glassenbury, UK and a 10MW installation in Cleator, UK will be the largest portfolio of battery sites connected to the National Grid once operational later this year.
