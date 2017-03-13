NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of ...

NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of a Secondary Offering of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock are being offered solely by certain existing stockholders of the Company affiliated with The Blackstone Group L.P. and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 17, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 8 hr Raj 127
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) 18 hr harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC