More objections sent for pub plan

MORE objections have been raised as plans for a new pub and restaurant in Popley head for a committee meeting. Plans to construct an eatery and bar, a flat for the site's manager and car park were submitted to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council last month from British brewers Marston's, with a view to building on a patch of unused land in Carpenters Down and Shetland Road.

