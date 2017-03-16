Middlesex University Adopts Avid NEXI...

Middlesex University Adopts Avid NEXIS For Cutting-Edge Education Infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

AvidA today announced that the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries at Middlesex University, an internationally recognized higher education institution in London, has invested in Avid NEXISa , the first and only software-defined storage platform designed specifically for storing and managing media. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, Avid NEXIS provides the reliability, performance and scalability that the faculty needs to support the expanding department and prepare graduates for success in the media industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Thu Investor 128
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,595 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC