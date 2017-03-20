Mercury Systems Receives Follow-on Contract from U.S. Navy for DRFM Jammers
Mercury Systems, Inc. , announced that it received a follow-on five year sole source basic ordering agreement from the U.S. Navy to deliver advanced Digital RF Memory subsystems supporting jamming in a multi-threat environment. Valued at up to $153M, the order was received in the Company's fiscal 2017 third quarter and provides for research and development, production, engineering services and ongoing support.
