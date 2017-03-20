Mercury Systems Receives Follow-on Contract from U.S. Navy for DRFM Jammers

Mercury Systems, Inc. , announced that it received a follow-on five year sole source basic ordering agreement from the U.S. Navy to deliver advanced Digital RF Memory subsystems supporting jamming in a multi-threat environment. Valued at up to $153M, the order was received in the Company's fiscal 2017 third quarter and provides for research and development, production, engineering services and ongoing support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.