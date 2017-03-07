magicJack Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results Conference Call
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and and NETANYA, Israel, March 07, 2017 -- magicJack VocalTec, Ltd. , a leading VoIP cloud-based communications company, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, March 15 2017.
