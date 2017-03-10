Logitech International SA (LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Logitech International SA have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
