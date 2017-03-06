Linaro Announces Fujitsu's Collaborat...

Linaro Announces Fujitsu's Collaboration to Accelerate High Performance Computing on ARM

March 6, 2017 - Linaro Ltd, the open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the ARM® ecosystem, today announced that Fujitsu Limited1 has joined Linaro as a member of the Linaro Enterprise Group and a founding member of the LEG High Performance Computing Special Interest Group . "We're very pleased to welcome Fujitsu to the LEG and the HPC SIG, and we look forward to working with them and the other industry leading HPC SIG members to enable the most effective deployment and management of ARM-based HPC solutions," said George Grey, Linaro CEO.

