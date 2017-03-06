Linaro Announces Fujitsu's Collaboration to Accelerate High Performance Computing on ARM
March 6, 2017 - Linaro Ltd, the open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the ARM® ecosystem, today announced that Fujitsu Limited1 has joined Linaro as a member of the Linaro Enterprise Group and a founding member of the LEG High Performance Computing Special Interest Group . "We're very pleased to welcome Fujitsu to the LEG and the HPC SIG, and we look forward to working with them and the other industry leading HPC SIG members to enable the most effective deployment and management of ARM-based HPC solutions," said George Grey, Linaro CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|3 hr
|Human
|120
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC