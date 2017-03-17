Lesbian porn accidentally played on giant screen at polling station
The x-rated footage was shown on a giant screen at a polling station in the Netherlands yesterday A porn movie was accidentally played on a giant screen in the middle of a vote count at a polling station during the Dutch elections. The lesbian sex scene was shown while the vote count was going on in the city of Enschede, in the Netherlands, yesterday.
