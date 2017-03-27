Lawsuit claiming 'Big Bang Theory' st...

Lawsuit claiming 'Big Bang Theory' stole 'Soft Kitty' is dismissed

15 hrs ago

NEW YORK: A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit claiming that the hit CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" borrowed lyrics without permission for "Soft Kitty," a song used on several episodes of the show. The lawsuit had been brought in December 2015 by the daughters of Edith Newlin, a New Hampshire nursery school teacher who had written the nearly identical poem "Warm Kitty" in the 1930s.

