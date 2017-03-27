Lawsuit claiming 'Big Bang Theory' stole 'Soft Kitty' is dismissed
NEW YORK: A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit claiming that the hit CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" borrowed lyrics without permission for "Soft Kitty," a song used on several episodes of the show. The lawsuit had been brought in December 2015 by the daughters of Edith Newlin, a New Hampshire nursery school teacher who had written the nearly identical poem "Warm Kitty" in the 1930s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Investor
|128
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC