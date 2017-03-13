Just one of three targeted jobs materialize through N.S. payroll subsidies
Just one in three potential jobs announced by Nova Scotia's economic development agency through its payroll rebate program actually materialized over the past four years, a figure rekindling debate over the impact of the incentives. Data obtained by The Canadian Press covering April 1, 2013, until mid February this year show 2,176 people were hired out of the possible 6,575 approved for subsidies in that timeframe - 33 per cent of those possible among companies that had active files in the time period.
