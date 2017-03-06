Judge gives .AFRICA the green light to proceed
As previously reported here , the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers has been sued by the disgruntled new generic Top Level Domain applicant, DotConnectAfrica, in order to prevent the delegation of the new gTLD .AFRICA. DotConnectAfrica alleged that a rival application for .AFRICA, which was filed by ZA Central Registry , was fraudulent and sought monetary damages from ICANN.
