Japan's Toshiba prepares Landis+Gyr s...

Japan's Toshiba prepares Landis+Gyr sale to raise cash - sources

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japanese group Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential US$2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said. Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa and other senior sompany officials at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Wed DC Dave 12
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Tue Raj 117
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC