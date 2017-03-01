Japan's Toshiba prepares Landis+Gyr sale to raise cash - sources
Japanese group Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential US$2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said. Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa and other senior sompany officials at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2017.
