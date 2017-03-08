Japan's Nikkei edges up on sagging yen, Toshiba Tec up

Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Monday to brush an 11-day high as the yen remained on the defensive, although a wait-and-see mood ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting curbed the market's advance. Shares of Toshiba Tec Corp rose after a report that its beleaguered parent Toshiba Corp was considering selling shares in the company.

