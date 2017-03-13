Japan not considering support for Tos...

Japan not considering support for Toshiba - govt spokesman

The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday. Toshiba this week missed submitting audited third-quarter earnings for a second time and said it would consider selling a majority stake in the Westinghouse nuclear unit at the centre of its financial troubles.

