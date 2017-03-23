Is the Sierra Wireless stock rally here to stay?
Sierra Wireless Inc. is Canada's hottest stock, but analysts and investors appear to be at odds over whether the rally is here to stay. The company, which develops wireless technology for use in cars, smart meters and other applications, has seen its share price surge to $39.69, up 89 per cent in 2017.
