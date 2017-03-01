Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises,...

Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) VP Sells 4,649 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. VP Dana A. Leighty sold 4,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $197,350.05.

