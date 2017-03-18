Ingredion Inc (INGR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC
Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.
