In rarity, Norwalk giant's workforce shrinks
FactSet, a Norwalk, Conn.-based supplier of market feeds and analysis to traders, shrank the size of its workforce entering 2017 after divesting its Market Metrics business in 2016. less FactSet, a Norwalk, Conn.-based supplier of market feeds and analysis to traders, shrank the size of its workforce entering 2017 after divesting its Market Metrics business in 2016.
