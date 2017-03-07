IgnitionOne and Netmining Reach Platinum Partnership with LiveRamp, Amp Up Capabilities
IgnitionOne, a global marketing technology and services leader, and Netmining, leading provider of programmatic data-driven solutions, today announced a Platinum-level partnership with LiveRampa , an AcxiomA company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution. The partnership includes the international integration of LiveRamp's new IdentityLink offering for platforms.
