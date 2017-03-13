How Danny Boyle got the a Trainspottinga band back together 20 years later for a T2a

Director Danny Boyle, left, and actor Ewan McGregor participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, “T2 Trainspotting”, at AOL Studios on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. It's been done, though, for “T2 Trainspotting.” The main gang from the 1996 film - Ewan McGregor's Renton, Ewen Bremner's Spud, Jonny Lee Miller's Sick Boy and Robert Carlyle's Begbie - have reunited, along with a brief appearance from Kelly Macdonald's Diane.

