Harry & David Embarks on Cognitive Journey with IBM Watson Customer Engagement

Last year Harry and David's parent company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. introduced the world to " GWYNa " , a Watson-powered gift concierge that helps customers sift through more than 7,000 products to find the perfect gift. Given the success of GWYN--80% of customers asked had a positive experience and wanted to use it again--the company is expanding GWYN's capabilities to Harry & David.

