Government officials visit South Essex to see the economic potential in the area

Members of the Thames Estuary 2050 Growth Commission, including Melanie Dawes, secretary at the Department for Communities and Local Government, met business leader and academics at Prospects College of Advanced Technology in Basildon . Senior civil servants spoke with head teachers, employers and skills experts to discuss how educational attainment is being improved in Essex to drive growth and promote the area for new innovation centres of excellence.

