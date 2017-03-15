Foxconn not favored bidder for Toshiba's chip unit due to China link: sources
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, March 29, 2016. Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favored bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
