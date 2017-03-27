FAST Appoints Derek Sharron as Vice President of Account Management
Sharron brings over 10 years of account management experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining FAST, Sharron was Director of Business Development at Edgewater Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
