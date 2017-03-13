EU mergers and takeovers
German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker -- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to acquire aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace -- U.S. car part supplier Lear to acquire Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business -- Private equity firm Partners Group to acquire European operator of clinical pathology laboratory operator Cerba Healthcare from PAI Partners -- Engie Group French banking group BPCE to acquire a 49.9 percent stake in renewable energy companies LCS 4 and LCS -- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire Dutch rival Group Delta Lloyd -- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business -- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on ... (more)
