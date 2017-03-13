Ethics Documents Suggest Conflict Of Interest By Trump Adviser

White House Director of Strategic Initiatives Christopher Liddell with Dell CEO Michael Dell, and General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic during a meeting with President Trump on Feb. 23. Federal records indicate that a key adviser to President Trump held substantial investments in 18 companies when he joined Trump in meetings with their CEOs. The investments of Christopher Liddell, the president's director of strategic initiatives, totaled between $3 million and $4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.