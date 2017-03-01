Dell changes the economics of IOT with New Edge Gateway for Small Spaces
Dell Technologies, the broadest Internet of Things infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the new Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series , offering customers flexibility, connectivity and real-time intelligence from harsh environments and small spaces. The 3000 Series includes three unique models targeted specifically for use cases and embedded solutions in the industrial automation, energy, transportation, and digital signage.
