Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

12 hrs ago

** Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period. ** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.

