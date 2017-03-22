[email protected]: Data storage goes from $1M to 2 cents per gigabyte
By the time Computerworld was born in 1967, IBM was well established as the kingpin for computer storage. But over the next five decades, that changed dramatically as new companies rose and fell, storage capacities soared and costs plummeted.
