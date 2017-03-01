Concurrent Declares Quarterly Dividend
Concurrent , a global provider of high-performance LinuxA and storage solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2017.
