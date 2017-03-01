CDW Completes Actions Reducing Expected 2017 Net Interest Expense and Extending Maturities
CDW Corporation , a leading multi‑brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, today announced the completion of actions that will reduce the company's expected annual net interest expense and extend debt maturities. The actions included the repricing of its $1.5 billion term loan from LIBOR plus 225 basis points to LIBOR plus 200 basis points and the announced redemption of its $600 million 6% senior notes due 2022 and replacement with $600 million 5% senior notes due 2025. The company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million.
