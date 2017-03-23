Cat Refers to Tax Probe in Webcast

Says "search warrant was broader than just the matters related around the IRS issue, so it included export filings among other things." TheStreet.com reports that during yesterday's webcast of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials & EU Autos Conference in London, investor relations director, Amy Campbell, answered Merrill Lynch analyst Ross Gilardi's questrion about the scope of the current investigation into Caterpillar's tax dealings, saying, "I don't have any speculation on any type of financial numbers, but the search warrant was broader than just the matters related around the IRS issue, so it included export filings among other things.

