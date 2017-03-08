Canon Inc (CAJ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts
Shares of Canon Inc have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
