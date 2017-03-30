Can not accept amendments to Finance Bill: Jaitley
The Lok Sabha on Thursday rejected the amendments proposed to the Finance Bill 2017 by the Rajya Sabha with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying that he could not accept the amendments suggested by the upper house. The Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha last week, was moved for passage in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Investor
|128
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC