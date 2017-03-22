Avid Showcases Powerful Workflow Solu...

Avid Showcases Powerful Workflow Solutions & Platform Innovations at CABSAT 2017

Booth #F2-20i 1 2 i 1 2 Avidi 1 2 today is showcasing its most comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and optimize media at CABSAT 2017 , the leading industry conference and exhibition in the MEASA region that is focused on broadcast, production, content delivery and digital media. The Avid exhibit at the event features innovative broadcast graphics, newsroom and asset management solutions to optimize workflows, audio consoles and more i 1 2 all powered by the MediaCentrali 1 2 Platform , the industryi 1 2s most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media.

