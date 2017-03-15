AT&T's $85 Billion Deal for Time Warn...

AT&T's $85 Billion Deal for Time Warner Wins EU Approval

Read more: News Max

AT&T Inc. has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc., the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

