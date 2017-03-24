Alliance Data Presents Fourth Annual My Possibilities Community Ball on Saturday, April 29

My Possibilities , a Plano-based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering adults with special needs, is hosting the fourth annual Community Ball on Saturday, April 29 to raise funds for their educational programs. As a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with cognitive disabilities, MP provides instruction in independent living, culinary skills, creative expression, health and wellness, as well as a variety of other enriching programs.

