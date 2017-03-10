Acxiom moves headquarters back to Conway
Acxiom, the data foundation for the world's best marketers, announced Friday it has relocated its corporate headquarters from Little Rock back to its original location in Conway. All Acxiom associates currently working in Little Rock will remain with the company, with a few transitioning to home-based work and a small number remaining in Little Rock.
