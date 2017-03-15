AbbVie Is Under Attack In The Severe ...

AbbVie Is Under Attack In The Severe Plaque Psoriasis Space Now

Read more: Seeking Alpha

Janssen recently ran two Phase 3 trials for their guselkumab product to treat adults with severe plague psoriasis which is in direct competition with AbbVie's Humira. In a separate study Janssen evaluated patients which didn't respond to Stelara but were given guselkumab and it showed that those patients were better off with the new product.

