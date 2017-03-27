A cheat sheet showing the mixed effects of NAFTA since 1994
On January 1, 1994, the North American Free Trade Agreement officially came into effect, virtually eliminating all tariffs and trade restrictions between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bill Clinton, who lobbied extensively to get the deal done, said it would encourage other nations to work towards a broader world-trade pact.
