Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Autobytel Inc. (ABTL) to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "Autobytel, Inc. is an internationally branded online automotive commerce company that provides consumers with automotive solutions throughout the lifecycle of vehicle ownership. The company owns Internet sites for new and pre-owned vehicle information and automotive services that link buyers and sellers in an information-rich environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|The Real New Resi...
|11
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|12 hr
|Raj
|117
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC