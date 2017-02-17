White House tells CNN they're upset with 2 contributors. They're both people of color.
During a recent meeting, White House Senior Adviser and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner told an executive from Time Warner Inc., the parent company of CNN, that the Trump administration is upset with the network's critical coverage of Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report . The WSJ, citing "a White House official and other people familiar with the matter," reports Kushner told the executivea S-a SGary Ginsberg, executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications for Time Warnera S-a Sthat the Trump administration is particularly upset with two CNN contributors, both of whom happen to be people of color.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|22 hr
|Human
|108
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC