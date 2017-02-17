White House tells CNN they're upset w...

White House tells CNN they're upset with 2 contributors. They're both people of color.

During a recent meeting, White House Senior Adviser and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner told an executive from Time Warner Inc., the parent company of CNN, that the Trump administration is upset with the network's critical coverage of Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report . The WSJ, citing "a White House official and other people familiar with the matter," reports Kushner told the executivea S-a SGary Ginsberg, executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications for Time Warnera S-a Sthat the Trump administration is particularly upset with two CNN contributors, both of whom happen to be people of color.

Chicago, IL

