Western Digital starts pilot production of 512 gigabit 64-Layer 3D NAND chip

Western Digital executive vice president, memory technology, Dr. Siva Sivaram: "The launch of the industry's first 512Gb 64-layer 3D NAND chip is another important stride forward in the advancement of our 3D NAND technology, doubling the density from when we introduced the world's first 64-layer architecture in July 2016. This is a great addition to our rapidly broadening 3D NAND technology portfolio.

