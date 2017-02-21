View Press Release
Modules and routers with pre-integrated global connectivity, IoT management and security reduce time to market, streamline operations and enable business model flexibility )--Sierra Wireless , a leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things , today announced the world's first 'plug-and-play' cellular modules and routers with pre-integrated global connectivity, IoT operation management and security. This new technology will dramatically reduce the time to launch IoT solutions, streamline operations and enable business model flexibility, thereby accelerating the global IoT economy.
