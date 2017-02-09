Us Navy selects Black Box for Voice s...

Us Navy selects Black Box for Voice systems sustainment and upgrade

Read more: GlobeNewswire

Black Box Corporation , a leading digital solutions provider, announced today that it has been awarded a $15 million contract from the US Naval Supply Systems Command for Consolidated Area Telephone Systems support in the greater San Diego, CA area. Black Box will provide commercial support services to sustain, maintain, and modernize Navy telephone systems and support to improve Naval communications capabilities in the region.

