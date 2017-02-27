TSYS to locate card production facility in Columbus, Ohio, will employ 145
Credit-card and electronic payment processor TSYS, headquartered here in Columbus, is laying the groundwork to open a card-production facility in the Ohio state capital of Columbus. "The primary function of it is it's going to establish an in-house disaster recovery facility for our card-production business" in Columbus, Ga., TSYS spokesman Cyle Mims said Monday evening.
