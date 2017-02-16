Toshiba to delay chip business sale to next year - Kyodo
Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources. The Japanese conglomerate said on Tuesday it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit and may sell a majority stake in its prized flash-memory chip unit as it scrambles for cash to stay in business.
